Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 176,537 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Post worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Post by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Post by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Post by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.60. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.