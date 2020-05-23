salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,535 shares of company stock worth $65,708,070. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

