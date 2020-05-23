salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $156,401.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,912.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

