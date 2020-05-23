Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 283,569 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVRA opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.90. Savara has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

