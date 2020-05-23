Scholium Group (LON:SCHO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.00

Shares of Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Scholium Group shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 11,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.29.

About Scholium Group (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.