Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.62

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.62 and traded as high as $167.46. Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 25,575 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

