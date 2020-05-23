Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYES. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

