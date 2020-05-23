Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.95

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and traded as high as $131.00. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 29,217 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Anne Gilding bought 8,000 shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

