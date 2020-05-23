SFE Investment Counsel Has $8.60 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

