Short Interest in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Declines By 9.8%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 670,800 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ARAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get Aravive alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aravive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAV opened at $13.09 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.