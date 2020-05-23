Short Interest in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Declines By 7.2%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

