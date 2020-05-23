Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. Sito Mobile shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 25,088 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Sito Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

