Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Solaredge Technologies worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,608,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $630,008.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,269.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,847. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

