Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 18.2%

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 550,577 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 711% from the average daily volume of 67,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

