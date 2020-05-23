Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.62. Spectral Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 94,625 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

About Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

