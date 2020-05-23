Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $449.37

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.37 and traded as high as $471.00. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $468.00, with a volume of 79,383 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 million and a PE ratio of -212.73.

About Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

