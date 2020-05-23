State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 779 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pluralsight by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pluralsight by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.