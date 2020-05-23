State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $20,114,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,312,437 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 12.95. PDL BioPharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDLI shares. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

