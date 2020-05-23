State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $462,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

