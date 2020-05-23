State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,430 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 163,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after buying an additional 154,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after buying an additional 120,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

