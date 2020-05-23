State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after buying an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,266,000.

SWN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

