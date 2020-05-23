Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 11,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 33,138 shares of company stock worth $173,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

