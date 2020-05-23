Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.27. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

