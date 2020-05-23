Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.35. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 165,132 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

