Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 1034200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $728.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

