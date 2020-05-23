Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 480.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

