SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s near-term prospects look gloomy as coronavirus continues to disrupt technology supply chains and logistics services across the globe. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their big and expensive technology purchases to preserve cash in an effort to stay afloat during this turbulent macroeconomic environment. Adverse foreign exchange volatility and high-debt level are other major concerns for SYNNEX. Nonetheless, SYNNEX is benefiting from growth in Concentrix business. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping it expand its product portfolio. Additionally, split of its Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly traded entities would add shareholder value and enhance its competitive position.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.43.

NYSE SNX opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,789,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

