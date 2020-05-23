Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $102.79

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and traded as low as $92.00. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 643,059 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.86%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

