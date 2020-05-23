TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Update

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 731,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

