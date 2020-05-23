Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $337,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,368 shares of company stock worth $20,422,495. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

NYSE TDY opened at $338.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

