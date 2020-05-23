Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $23.32, approximately 77,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,480,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 361.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

