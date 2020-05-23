Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,098 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 117,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terex by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Terex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Terex’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

