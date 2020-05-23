The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.68. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 226,408 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The Hong Kong and China Gas makes up approximately 0.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

