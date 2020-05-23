Tiffany & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of 804% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,258 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.40. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 46.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $82,324,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

