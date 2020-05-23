Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.55

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and traded as low as $40.73. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 108,833 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

