Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.29. Track Group shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,010 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.11.

About Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.