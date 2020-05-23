UBS Group AG Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of National Health Investors worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 19,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE NHI opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421 in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.