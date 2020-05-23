UBS Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Sell

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $429.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.