UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 24th. Investec lowered shares of Micro Focus International to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.66).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 419.70 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

In related news, insider Greg Lock purchased 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

