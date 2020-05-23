UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,123.40 ($14.78).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 752 ($9.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.05.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Insiders purchased 19,134 shares of company stock worth $10,998,780 in the last three months.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

