Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.54. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 117,628 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -429.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

