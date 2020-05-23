US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37, 4,761 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Specifically, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 82,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Insiders bought a total of 97,531 shares of company stock worth $434,992 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $205.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

