Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.12

Shares of Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and traded as low as $164.64. Value and Income Trust shares last traded at $175.75, with a volume of 35,640 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 million and a PE ratio of -878.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

