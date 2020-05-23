ValuEngine Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after buying an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,325,000 after buying an additional 77,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,309,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after buying an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 756,005 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

