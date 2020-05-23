ValuEngine Lowers CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) to Sell

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CHRYY opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. CHORUS LTD/S has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

