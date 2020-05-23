ValuEngine Lowers Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $459.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

