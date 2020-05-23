ValuEngine Lowers PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDLI. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. AXA grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 359,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

