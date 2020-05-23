ValuEngine Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

