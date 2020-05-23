ValuEngine Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.82. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

