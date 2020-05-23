VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.49

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 36737200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

